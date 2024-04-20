Leading bank revises charges of 17 savings account services: Details

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank has revised its savings account service charges. The new charges will come into effect from May 1. ICICI Bank has revised fees for chequebook issuance, IMPS transactions, and more.

A look at services charged that have been revised by ICICI Bank:

Debit Card Fees

Annual fee: Rs 200 for regular locations, Rs 99 for Gramin locations.

Cheque Books

No charges for the first 25 cheque leaves annually. Rs 4 per leaf thereafter, with a transaction cap of Rs 25,000.

Cash Transaction Charges

Home Branch:

Rs 150 per transaction after the first 3 free cash transactions per month.

Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 beyond the free limit of Rs 1 lakh per month or Rs 150, whichever is higher.

Non-Home Branch:

Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 for transactions above Rs 25,000 per day or Rs 150, whichever is higher.

Third-party cash transactions: Rs 150 per transaction, with a transaction cap of Rs 25,000.

DD / PO Cancellation / Duplicate / Revalidation

Rs 100 per instance.

Also Read: Toyota unveils mild-hybrid Fortuner: Details

IMPS Outward

Up to Rs 1,000: Rs 2.50 per transaction.

Rs 1,001 to Rs 25,000: Rs 5 per transaction.

Above Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh: Rs 15 per transaction.

Account closure: Nil

Debit Card PIN regeneration Charges: Nil.

Debit Card de-hotlisting: Nil

Balance Certificate: Nil.

Interest Certificate: Nil.

Retrieval of old transactional documents / Enquiries related to old records: Nil.

Photo attestation

Rs 100 per application/letter.

Signature attestation

Rs 100 per application/letter.

Address confirmation: Nil.

Inoperative account: Nil.

Stop Payment charges

Particular cheque: Rs 100.

Stop Payment Charges – ECS: Not applicable.

Lien marking and unmarking of savings account: Nil.

Locker Rent

Annual locker rentals vary based on locker size and branch location.

Reissue of Internet user id or password: Not applicable.

Standing Instructions Setting-up-charge: Nil.

Address change request at branches: Nil.

National Automated Clearing House (NACH) Mandate: One-time mandate authorization charges (physical): Nil.

ECS / NACH Debit Returns

Rs 500 per instance for financial reasons. Maximum recovery of up to 3 instances per month for the same mandate.