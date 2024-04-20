Microplastics Affect Digestive Organs, Pathways

Researchers at the University of New Mexico have unveiled how microplastics traverse digestive pathways, permeating tissues in vital organs such as the kidney, liver, and brain. Their study underscores the profound impact of microplastics on human health, prompting further investigation into mitigating measures.

Eliseo Castillo, an associate professor at UNM, stressed the ubiquitous presence of microplastics across various ecosystems and water sources, indicating a widespread contamination. Their study, detailed in Environmental Health Perspectives, involved exposing mice to microplastics akin to human ingestion levels. Results revealed microplastic migration into organs, altering metabolic pathways.

Castillo cautioned against the long-term implications of microplastic exposure, particularly its potential to worsen underlying health conditions. He highlighted the altered functionality of immune cells like macrophages upon encountering microplastics, leading to inflammatory responses. Understanding these effects on gut health is crucial, as it can impact overall physiological well-being.