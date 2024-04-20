Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

Tibet: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Tibet’s Xizang on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred on Saturday at 5.45am GST at a depth of 160km.No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Last week, on April 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 had struck Tibet, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

China, which seized control of Tibet in 1950, calls the region Xizang. The Tibetan Plateau is a region with intensive tectonic deformation and high level earthquake activity. The Tibet-Himalayan region, which borders Qinghai province, is prone to frequent earthquakes as a result of continental plate tectonics.