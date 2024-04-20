Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady host grand fireworks at Thrissur Pooram 2024

After nearly a four-hour delay attributed to disagreements between Devaswom officials and the police force, the fireworks at Thrissur Pooram finally took place around 7 am on Saturday (April 20). The resolution came following discussions involving Minister K Rajan, Thrissur district collector V R Krishna Teja, and Devaswom authorities. Initially, the Parmekkavu faction initiated the fireworks, followed by the Thiruvambady faction. Prior to this, Thiruvambady Devaswom had suspended the anticipated ‘Thrissur Pooram’ celebrations following a confrontation with the police the previous night, resulting in the lights being turned off at the bustling Pooram ground.

Reports indicated that issues arose when police began controlling the movement of people hours before the much-anticipated Pooram fireworks. This triggered a dispute between the organizers and the police, leading the organizers to halt the proceedings in the middle of the night. Allegations surfaced from Thiruvambady Devaswom members, accusing the police of attempting to sabotage the renowned Thrissur Pooram event entirely.

Amidst these controversies, discussions ensued involving key officials to resolve the standoff between the organizers and the police. Eventually, an agreement was reached, allowing for the continuation of the festivities and the eventual commencement of the fireworks display, albeit with a significant delay.