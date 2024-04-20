PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today, traffic guidelines issued

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, both the BJP and Congress are ramping up their campaigns nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spearheading the BJP’s efforts, is aiming for an unprecedented victory with a target of securing 400 seats. His campaign itinerary includes a visit to Karnataka, where he is scheduled to attend a BJP convention at Bengaluru Palace Grounds today. In anticipation of his arrival, stringent security measures have been implemented by the police, led by Additional Commissioners Satish Kumar and Raman Gupta, deploying a substantial force of around two thousand policemen along with senior officials.

The vicinity of Palace Grounds, encompassing the Helipad, Mekhri Circle, and Bellary Road, where the convention will take place, will witness heightened security measures. Authorities are particularly vigilant about potential protests, especially at Makeri Circle, where Congress workers may assemble to display their dissent. However, it has been made clear that no protests will be tolerated at Makeri Circle on this day, with police prepared to take immediate action against any attempts to do so.

After the convention, PM Modi is slated to travel to HAL by road, prompting the deployment of police along the HAL route to ensure security. In light of these arrangements, the city’s traffic police have advised motorists to seek alternative routes to minimize disruptions. Several roads, including Palace Road, Jayamahal, and Bellary Road, are expected to experience traffic disruptions between 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM today. Additionally, the movement of goods vehicles will be restricted from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with alternative routes suggested by city traffic police to facilitate smooth traffic flow.