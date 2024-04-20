Samsung launches new version of Galaxy F15 5G in India: Price, Offers

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in India in March this year in two RAM variants. Samsung has now launched the phone in a third RAM option.

The new 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is priced in India at Rs. 15,999. Initially, the phone launched with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options. The variants are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively

With bank offers or an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 1,000, Samsung notes that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be bought at effective prices of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 14,999, for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. The phone is offered in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green shades and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India website.

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 5.0 and is said to get four years of OS upgrades alongside five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front camera houses a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.