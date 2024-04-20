Shobana and Mohanlal to star together in a film after 15 years

Actress and dancer Shobana recently shared a video on Instagram, revealing her return to Malayalam cinema after an extended break. She announced her upcoming film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, where she will star alongside none other than Mohanlal. Expressing her excitement, Shobana noted that this would mark their 56th collaboration and wished Mohanlal success for his 360th film.

The news of Mohanlal and Shobana reuniting on screen after their last appearance together in “Mampazhakalam” has sparked excitement among fans. Their iconic pairing in films like “Thenmavin Kombathu,” “Pavithram,” and “Manichithrathazhu” has left a lasting impression on audiences, making this announcement highly anticipated. Netizens flooded the comments section with enthusiasm, expressing their joy and anticipation for the legendary duo’s return.

While Shobana has been focusing on stage performances during her hiatus from acting, Mohanlal has continued to grace the silver screen with his presence. His upcoming projects, including “Barroz” alongside Guru Somansundaram and Komal Sharma, have kept fans eagerly awaiting his next cinematic venture. As they prepare to reunite for this new film, anticipation among fans is palpable, eagerly awaiting the magic they will create on screen once again.