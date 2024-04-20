Study reveals types of films that women watch

As per a study by Pornhub, India has climbed to rank 3 in the list of countries that watch the most porn, after the United States and the United Kingdom. As per reports, 30% of Indian viewers are women.

Worldwide, women searched the most for ‘lesbian’ porn. ‘Threesome’ was a close second, and on the third position was ‘big dick’. ‘Pussy licking,’ ‘popular with women,’ ‘lesbian,’ and even ‘hardcore’ and ‘rough sex’ were watched more by women than male viewers. Kim Kardashian was globally the most searched celebrity pornstar by women. Mia Khalifa was third, and Sunny Leone was at number 6.

The highest search volume was of women looking for large penises. The search term ‘world’s biggest c**k’ went up from 499 per cent in 2015. On the other hand, search term ‘romantic sex’ grew only 125 per cent in comparison.

Women also search for men pleasuring them down there or sex that involved screaming. Pregnancy porn was also on the list. 37 per cent women also looked for gay sex videos.

As per another media report, a survey by PornHub revealed that lesbian porn bagged the sixth spot when it comes to the category of porn which women actually prefer watching. Around 86% of women preferably view the same over a cell phone.