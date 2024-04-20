TN voter turnout hits 69.46%: Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) has adjusted the voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, revising it to 69.46 percent from the previously reported 72 percent. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo initially announced a turnout of 72.09 percent on Friday, but officials hinted at potential changes in the figures.

Explaining the variance, officials stated that the earlier figures were based on sample data from certain polling stations, with the accurate numbers finalized after midnight. According to the latest EC data, Dharmapuri recorded the highest turnout at 81.48 percent, while Chennai Central saw the lowest at 53.91 percent among the 39 constituencies.

This revision underscores the meticulous process of determining the voter turnout, highlighting the importance of accuracy in electoral statistics. The adjustments reflect the commitment of electoral authorities to provide precise and reliable data to the public, ensuring transparency and integrity in the democratic process.