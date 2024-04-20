Top exercises for depression treatment

A study recently published in The BMJ suggests that exercises like walking, jogging, yoga, strength training, and dancing are highly effective in treating depression, particularly when performed intensely. These activities have been found to alleviate symptoms either independently or when combined with traditional treatments such as medications and psychotherapy.

Depression affects over 300 million individuals globally and is a significant contributor to disability. Despite exercise being frequently recommended, there has been uncertainty regarding the most effective way to prescribe it for depression treatment. To address this, researchers analyzed 218 randomized trials involving 14,170 participants with depression, comparing exercise interventions with other treatment modalities.

The study revealed clinically meaningful benefits when exercise was combined with SSRI antidepressants or psychotherapy, indicating its potential as a complementary tool alongside established treatments. While low-intensity activities like walking or yoga were beneficial, greater benefits were observed with more vigorous exercises such as running and interval training. Both men and women experienced benefits from walking or jogging, with women benefiting more from strength training and men from yoga or qigong. Moreover, yoga was found to be particularly effective for older individuals, while younger people benefited more from strength training. Additionally, exercise was equally effective for individuals with or without other health conditions and across varying levels of depression severity. Whether performed individually or in group settings, exercise demonstrated similar benefits for depression management.