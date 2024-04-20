Toyota unveils mild-hybrid Fortuner: Details

Mumbai: Toyota has recently unveiled a new variant of its popular Fortuner SUV in South Africa. The new model is equipped with mild-hybrid technology. This Fortuner SUV has been named as the Fortuner MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

The Fortuner MHEV comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system integrated with the 2.8-litre diesel engine. This hybrid setup provides an additional 16hp and 42Nm of torque which results in a total power output of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. Fortuner MHEV features a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it offers both 2WD and 4WD variants.

The Fortuner MHEV comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. This includes features such as a 360-degree camera.

The Fortuner MHEV has been introduced in South Africa and is expected to be available in other markets soon. The company has not revealed it official launch in India. Toyota currently offers a range of powertrain options in India, including petrol, petrol-hybrid, petrol-CNG, and diesel variants.