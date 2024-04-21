58 killed as boat carrying 300 people boat capsizes

Bangui: In a tragic incident, at least 58 people lost their lives as a boat carrying more than 300 people capsized. The accident took place in the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui. The overloaded boat was carrying people to the funeral of a village chief. It capsized on the Mpoko river.

According to witnesses and videos on social media, the boat was carrying more than 300 people — some standing and others perched on wooden structures — when it overturned on the river. As per reports, local boat pilots and fishermen were the first to react and rescued victims and collected bodies from the river before the emergency services arrived.

Also Read: Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Chanting these mantras will remove all obstacles

The Central African Republic is ranked by the United Nations as the second least-developed country in the world. The country still suffers bouts of violence by rebel groups or over its resources, which include gold and diamonds. Some areas of the country remain outside government control.