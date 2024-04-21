9 killed as truck collides with van

Jaipur: 9 men were killed after the van they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck. The accident took place in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

The group of 10 was returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Khilchipur when the accident took place. While three of the men were killed on the spot, six others died during treatment at the hospital. The victims were aged between 18 and 30 years.

‘The accident took place around 2:40 am when the group was returning from Khilchipur. Three of the men were killed on the spot and six others died during treatment at the hospital. One man, who was injured, is being treated. His condition is stable,’ said senior police officer Chiranji Lal Meena.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene. But, he was detained later. Police have seized his truck and are questioning him. Further investigation is on.