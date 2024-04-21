Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged today. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 54,440 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, the cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 74,240 per 10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at roughly Rs 68,050 per 10 gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.18%,whereas in the last month it has been -9.07%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500 per kg up by Rs.100 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 72,802 per 10 gram. Silver futures ended at Rs 83,432 per kilo.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,388.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,403.30 per ounce. Price of yellow metal rose 3% so far this week. Price of spot silver rose 0.7% to $28.41 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $940.70, while palladium fell 0.6% at $1,016.25.