Everything you need to know about vaginal acne

Vaginal pimples (vaginal acne), also known as genital pimples is a common issue. Vaginal acne is pimples in the vaginal area. As per health experts, folliculitis occurs when hair follicles in the vulva become blocked with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. This can result in the formation of red, swollen bumps that resemble facial acne.

Vaginal acne tends to have a slower healing process and is prone to infections and inflammation, and often leaves notorious marks due to the limited airflow, abundance of bacteria, and higher humidity in the genital region compared to the rest of the body.

Factors contributing to vaginal acne include excessive sweating from numerous sweat glands in the area, friction caused by tight clothing or activities, inadequate hygiene practices allowing oil and bacteria buildup, hormonal fluctuations during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause triggering breakouts, as well as skin irritation from shaving or waxing leading to ingrown hairs and folliculitis.

Also Read: Study reveals types of films that women watch

Treating vaginal acne is akin to treating any other type of acne. Maintaining proper hygiene by cleansing the vulvar area with water to prevent bacterial buildup, using breathable clothing like cotton underwear and loose-fitting attire to minimise sweat and friction and be cautious of over-cleansing as excessive washing can strip the skin of its natural oils and lead to friction burns, apply warm compresses to soothe inflammation and promote drainage of clogged follicles, consider using antibacterial soap( containing salicylic acid, tea tree oil etc.

Cleaning the vaginal with only water to maintain good hygiene, avoiding tight clothing to prevent friction and boils, practising safe hair removal techniques, maintaining hormonal balance through healthy habits, scheduling regular check-ups for severe acne, and staying hydrated to keep skin supple and minimise friction will prevent this issue.