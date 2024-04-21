Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 5254 crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have tuned net sellers in Indian markets. FPIs sold Rs 5254 crore worth Indian equities and the total outflow stands at Rs 8,982 crore as of April 19, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. Data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) revealed this. The total debt outflows stand at Rs 6,174 crore so far this month.

‘FPIs have offloaded Rs 5,254 crore’FPIs sold equity worth Rs 16,452 crore through exchanges. This kind of big selling happens whenever the US bond yields spike beyond expectations. ’Now, the total FPI flow for April stands dwindled to Rs 5,639 crore. It was the FPI investment through the primary market of Rs 22,092 crore which enabled the total equity flows to touch Rs 5,639 crore,’’ said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs pumped Rs 35,098 crore in Indian equities during March. This is the highest inflows recorded in the first three months of 2024. The inflow into Indian equities stood at Rs 1,539 crore and the debt market investment rose to Rs 2,419 crore in February on top of the Rs 19,836 crore bought in January.

Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market in 2023-24 fiscal year. Collectively, they infused Rs 3.4 lakh crore into the Indian capital market.

In 2022-23, Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 37,632 crore by FPIs. Before this, FPIs pulled out a massive Rs 1.4 lakh crore. In 2020-2021, FPIs made a record investment of Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

For the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.