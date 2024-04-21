Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Chanting these mantras will remove all obstacles

Mumbai: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.This year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, 2024.

Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman is known as one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi and also the Avtar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is the giver of Ashta Siddhis and Nav Nidhis. He is also considered as the most powerful God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – April 23, 2024 – 03:25 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – April 24, 2024 – 05:18 AM

Lord Hanuman, the son of Kesari and Anjana, is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is known for his knowledge, and strength, and for being a faithful devotee of Lord Rama.

Chant this Hanuman mantra to get rid of diseases, illnesses, evil spirits and other trouble in your life:

Om Namo Bhagvate Aanjaneyaay Mahaabalaay Swaahaa

Recite this Hanuman Mantra for getting physical strength, stamina and power.

Om Hanumate Namah

Lord Hanuman is believed to have got Ashta-Siddhi (Eight divine powers) and Nav-Nidhi (9 more powers).

Mula Mantra:

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

Om aanjaneyaaya vid-mahe vaayu-putraayaya dheemahi

tanno hanumatah prachodayaat

Meaning: We pray to the son of Goddess Anjani and the son of the “Wind”. May Lord Hanuman lead our intellect towards intelligence and “knowing”