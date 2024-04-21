Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Powerful mantras for success and prosperity

Mumbai: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.This year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, 2024.

Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman is known as one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi and also the Avtar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is the giver of Ashta Siddhis and Nav Nidhis. He is also considered as the most powerful God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – April 23, 2024 – 03:25 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – April 24, 2024 – 05:18 AM

Lord Hanuman is an embodiment of courage, loyalty, and devotion. Lord Hanuman is one of the eight immortals in Indian mythology. Chanting Hanuman Mantras is believed to bestow devotees with protection against negative forces, health issues, and the ill effects of Saturn.

Here is a list of powerful mantras of Lord Hanuman with their benefits and meaning.

Hanuman mool mantra: ‘Om Shree Hanumate Namah ‘

The Hanuman mool mantra is recited to overcome obstacles and problems of life. This mantra is recited to get physical strength, stamina and power.

Hanuman Beeja Mantra: ‘Om Aing Hring Hanumate Ramdutay Lankavidhvansnay Anjani Garbh Sambhutay Shakini Dakini Dakini, Vidhvanssnay Kilikili Bubukaren Vibhishanay Hanumaddevay Om Hring Shree Hring Om’

Chanting of Hanuman Beej Mantra regularly is the best way to please Lord Hanuman and get his blessings. It is ideal for those struggling with negativity, depression, and mental health issues. It is believed to help in overcoming all kinds of obstacles and bringing positivity into one’s life.

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra: ‘Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dheemahi, Tanno Hanuman Prachodayat’

Chanting this mantra regularly helps guard against all dangers and provides strength, courage and knowledge. Lord Hanuman is the embodiment of strength, stamina, loyalty and unwavering devotion. He is also fearless and never hesitates. Hence, the Hanuman Gayatri mantra is for those who want to develop qualities like him.

Anjaneya Mantra: ‘Om Shree Vajradehaya Ramabhakthaya Vayuputhraya Namosthuthe’

This mantra is chanted for jobs and success in life. Chanting this mantra daily removes obstacles in the current job or if you want a new job. Students preparing for exams and employees awaiting promotion can get success by chanting this mantra daily. This mantra is said to be chanted on Thursdays and 11 times in the morning.

Panchmukhi Hanuman Mantra: ‘Panchasyachutamaneka vichitra veeryam

Sri shanka chakra ramaniya bhujagra desam|

Peethambaram makara kundala noopurangam

Dhyayethitam kapivaram hruthi bhvayami’

Panchamukhi Hanuman refers to the five faces of Hanuman. Four of them face the four directions, while the fifth face is skywards. The East facing Hanuman grants purity of mind and success. The Narasimha face to the South grants victory and fearlessness. The West facing Garuda removes black magic and poisons. The North facing Varaha showers prosperity and wealth. The Hayagriva face in Sky gives knowledge. The Panchmukhi Hanuman Mantra helps to alleviate troubles and keep evil forces away.