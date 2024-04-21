Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Things to be learnt from Lord Hanuman

Mumbai: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.This year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, 2024.

Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman is known as one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi and also the Avtar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is the giver of Ashta Siddhis and Nav Nidhis. He is also considered as the most powerful God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – April 23, 2024 – 03:25 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – April 24, 2024 – 05:18 AM

Hanuman is bestowed with the blessing of ‘Mrityunjay’ from Lord Shiva, which makes him immortal. Lord Hanuman is the 11th rudra avatar of Lord Shiva and since Lord Shiva is known as the destructor of evil, Lord Hanuman is known as the destructor of troubles (sankat mochan).

Hanuman Chalisa, a poem of 40 stanzas is an ode to the greatness of Hanuman and is completely dedicated to his strength, generosity, intelligence, devotion towards Lord Rama and valour. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily makes you positive and strong, and purifies you from within.

Here are a few qualities depicted in Hanuman Chalisa that inspire us to follow this ardent devotee of Lord Rama:

Humility, Purity and Strength

‘Shree Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Nijamanu Mukuru Sudhaari;

Barnau Raghubar Bimal Jasu, Jo Daayeku Fala Chaari;

Buddhiheen Tanu Jaanike, Sumirau Pavan Kumaar;

Bala Buddhi Bidya Dehu Mohe, Harahu Kales Bikaar’

These are the starting lines of Chalisa relating how you can purify your mind by submitting yourself at the ‘Charan’ (feet) of Lord Rama who is believed to be the seventh avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Despite being such a powerful person, the complete dedication of Hanuman at the feet of his Lord displays dignified humility and pure devotion, which is very rare.

Teachings: Just by bowing to a supreme power and accepting these qualities of Hanuman stimulates stronger and pure thoughts within us.

Rare Combination of Bravery and Wisdom

‘Jai Hanuman Gyaan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapis Teehun Lok Ujagar,

Raamdoot Atulit Bal Dhaama, Anjani Putra Pavansut Naama,

Mahavir Vikram Bajrangi, Kumati Nivaar Sumati Ke Sangi,

Kanchan Varan viraaj Suvesa, Kaanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa’

Hanuman is wise and brave and his great qualities are discussed all around the Universe. His devotees sing his exploits of bravery and verses glorifying his achievement.

Teachings: In this world, when even a small achievement can make a difference in your attitude, Hanuman inspires you to keep your feet grounded despite all the success and glory.

Complete Surrender to the Master

‘Haath Vajra O Dhwaja Viraaje, Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje,

Sankar Suvan Kesari Nandan, Tej Prataap Maha Jag Vandan,

Vidyabaan Guni Ati Chaatur, Raam Kaaj Karive Ko Aatur,

Prabhu Charitra Sunive Ko Rasiya, Raam Lakhan Sita Mann Basiya,

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyanhi Dikhawa, Vikat Roop Dhari Lanka Jarawa,

Bheem Roop Dhari Asur Sanhaare, Raamchandra Ke Kaaj Sanwaare’

Hanuman has several magical powers bestowed by different Gods. He can change himself to a size of a mole and can expand his presence as huge as touching the sky.

Teachings: These qualities inspire you to remain polite and humble even if you are powerful and intelligent and always respect your elders.

Always at Service

‘Laaye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaaye Sree Raghuveer Harashi Ur Laaye’

When Laxman, brother of Lord Rama was wounded, Hanuman immediately agreed to do whatever was necessary to keep him alive. He kidnapped the Vaidya (healthcare giver) of the Demon King Ravana and went to the remote hilly area to fetch the lifesaving Sanjivani Buti (herb).

His unrelenting pursuit all through this incidence shows that Hanuman never makes excuses when it comes to fulfilling his duties. He is always ready to try different methods, use his might or wit to get things done, but never surrenders to the situation.

Teachings: It teaches you to fulfill your task with the highest degree of commitment and try all the possible measures to complete it.

Incomparable Dynamism of Hanuman

‘Sankadik Bramhadi Munisa, Narad Sarad Sahit Ahisa,

Jam Kuber Digpaal Jahan Te, Kavi Kovid Kahi Sakey Kahante’

Hanuman is a multifaceted personality. With blessings from great saints and gifts from different Gods such as Yama (Death God), Digpal (God of the four directions), Kuber (God of wealth) and many more he can fulfill any task with utmost ease. From writing Kavita (poem) to playing instruments, he is a master of all trades.

Teachings: It inspires you to keep on learning different things and master a few of them so that you can face almost all the challenges in life successfully. At every step, life has a lesson to teach and you must be always ready to learn what life offers.

Be a Friend in Need

‘Tum Upkaar Sugreevhin Kinha, Raam Milaaye Raajpad Dinha”’

Hanuman plays a very important role in initiating the association between the troubled Sugreeva and Lord Rama. He is instrumental in making Rama fight Vali and restores his kingdom back to Sugreeva.

Teachings: If life gives you an opportunity to help a friend in need, never hesitate to help him out. Hanuman inspires you to support justice and promote an association of friendship and goodwill.

Be a Good Guide and a Listener

‘Tumhro Mantra Vibhishan Maana, Lankeswar Bhaye Sab Jag Jana’

Hanuman’s advice to Vibhishan, the younger brother of Ravana helped him to become the king of Lanka. Hanuman is very selfless, very eager to listen to other’s problems and guide them onto a path to success.

Teachings: You must be a good listener so that you can understand the problem of others and help them find the right solution and move ahead in life.

Unlimited Powers

‘Jug Sahastra Jojan Par Bhaanu, Lilyo Taahi Madhur Phal Jaanu,

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Maahi, Jaldhi Laanghi Gaye Achraj Naahi’

According to a legend, Hanuman tried to swallow the sun, which he thought to be a bright orange. When he was given the task of finding Sita, he crossed the huge sea and reached Lanka.

Teachings: With great powers, come bigger responsibilities. You must try to excel at every step and try to fulfill the task ahead of you, irrespective of all the difficulties. Nothing and no one should come in between you and your goal.

Pray regularly and get blessings from Hanuman

‘Jo Sat Baar Paath Kare Koi, Chhootahin Bandi Mahasukh Hoyi,

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa, Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaurisa,

Tulsidas Sada Harichera, Kije Naath Hridaya Mahn Dera

Pavantanaye Sankat Haran, Mangal Moorti Roop;

Raam Lakhan Sita Sahit, Hridya Basahu Soor Bhoop’

Regularly chant, sing or read the Hanuman Chalisa to get blessings from Hanuman and freedom from unhappiness and fear. Tulsidas, the writer of this chalisa says that regular recitations of chalisa will help you discover the true ‘Swaroop’ (personality) of this monkey God.

Teachings: Recitation of holy verses and mantras bring you closer to God and ensures progress in the path of spirituality.