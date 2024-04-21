In a rare incident, Woman gives birth to sextuplets

Rawalpindi: In a rare incident, a woman gave birth to sextuplets. Zeenat Waheed, a 27-year-old Pakistani woman gave birth to six babies- four baby boys and two baby girls- at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

As per reports, Zeenat Waheed was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night due to labour pain. After an extensive operation, the woman gave birth to sextuplets.

Hospital authorities informed that the mother and her six children were healthy with no complications. The infants are in good health and all of them weigh less than two pounds each.

Also Read: Vivo launches Y200i: Price, Specifications

The hospital administration expressed their joy over the arrival of the sextuplet and ensured that the family was provided with all the medical support and facilities during their stay. The babies will continue getting medical care at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit until cleared to go home.

Live births of such a high number of babies are rare and the birth of sextuplets is believed to occur in just one in every 4.5 million pregnancies. A multiple pregnancy, in which a woman is pregnant with two or more fetuses at the same time, happens either when a fertilized egg splits before it implants in the uterus (as is the case with identical twins) or when separate eggs are fertilized by different sperm (making fraternal twins).

Pregnancies involving three or more fetuses are extremely rare. They are also associated with a higher risk of complications than single pregnancies. However, multiple births have become more common in recent years because more people are using fertility drugs and procedures, such as IVF, to help conceive a baby. Fertility drugs increase the chances of a multiple pregnancy because these medicines stimulate the ovaries to produce many eggs.

The first surviving set of sextuplets was born in South Africa in 1974.