Know how to generate AI images on WhatsApp using Meta AI

Mumbai: Meta is testing its AI chatbot, Meta AI in WhatsApp in India. The chatbot is also available on other Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram in the country. The Meta AI icon is available in the main chat list in WhatsApp in India. The generative AI-based chatbot runs on the Large Language Model Meta AI (Llama). It allows WhatsApp users to have conversations about anything.

The chatbot, being a generative AI tool, also enables users to generate images in seconds.

Here is a step-by-step guide on to generate AI images on WhatsApp using Meta AI.

To access the Meta AI feature on WhatsApp, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Check if you see a circular ring on the home screen of the app. If you are using iOS, the ring is displayed at the top before the blue-colored ‘+’ button, while on Android, it is located above the green-colored ‘+’ button. If you see the ring, you already have access to the feature and can proceed to the next step.

Step 3: If you do not see the ring, close WhatsApp, and open the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Search for WhatsApp and check if there is any update available. If there is an update available, tap on Update to install it. Once the update is installed, open the app.

Step 5: Now, you should see the Meta AI button in the same location where the circular ring was supposed to be. Tap on the button to use the feature and ask any queries you may have. You can even use the feature to generate new images.

Steps to generate AI images:

Step 1: Open the Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Activate the generative mode by using the command ‘/imagine’.

Step 3: Enter a prompt to describe the image you want to generate. For example, ‘Cats and dogs in a space rocket to Mars.’

Step 4: Tap on the send button (an arrow icon) to generate the AI image. The image should be ready in a matter of seconds. You can refer to our example image above to get an idea of what to expect.