Know the key to  better sex

A research study revealed that fat women who accept their bodies enjoy better sexual relationships. The study also found that fat women who accept their bodies find themselves to be more confident than before in a relationship. On the other hand, those who struggle with their body size report less sexual fulfilment and are more likely to say that men used them sexually.

The study led by Jeannine A. Gailey was conducted by Texas Christian University. The research team interviewed 36 self-identified fat women. The team enquired the participants about their body image, involvement in the size acceptance movement, and their dating and sexual histories.

Most felt intense body shame and had unsatisfying sex lives until they began to embody fat pride. While 34 of the women reported that they have experienced lives of ridicule, body shame and numerous attempts to lose weight, 26 reported positive change when they embodied size acceptance ideology.”

Also Read: Know common causes of poor sex capacity

“Moreover, women who reported very negative feelings about their bodies claimed that they either avoided sexual relationships or had unsatisfactory relationships. Women, who embody fat pride, could move beyond trying to change their bodies and focus on developing satisfying relationships with lovers and themselves. This study has been published in the Fat studies.