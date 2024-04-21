Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 firms decline by Rs 1.40 lah crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization of 6 of India’s top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 1,40,478.38 crore last week. The BSE Sensex dropped 1,156.57 points or 1.55 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

The market value of Tata Consultancy Service fell by Rs 62,538.64 crore to Rs 13,84,804.91 crore. Infosys was a big loser as its valuation fell by Rs 30,488.12 crore to Rs 5,85,936.45 crore.

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation fell by Rs 26,423.74 crore to Rs 7,49,023.89 crore. SBI’s market capitalisation fell by Rs 14,234.76 crore to Rs 6,70,059.86 crore. Market value of ITC fell Rs 6,616.9 crore to Rs 5,30,350.97 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s market cap was down by Rs 176.22 crore to Rs 5,24,487.51 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization went up by Rs 37,797.09 crore to Rs 7,30,658.36 crore. HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation increased by Rs 9,420.17 crore to Rs 11,63,314.93 crore. Reliance Industries valuation increased by Rs 4,397.82 crore, to Rs 19,90,195.52 crore. State-owned insurer LIC market cap increased by a nominal Rs 1,201.75 crore to Rs 6,15,453.90 crore.

Top 10 companies ranked as per market capitalisation – list of most valued companies:

Reliance Industries

TCS

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Bharti Airtel

State Bank of India

LIC

Infosys

ITC

Hindustan Unilever