Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir, recover arms and ammunition

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terrorist hideout and recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition. The anti-terror operation was launched at the Dalas Barneli area of Arnas.

Officials recovered 2 detonators, 12 cartridges of assault rifle ammunition, 1 pull-through, 1 handheld tape recorder enabled with an improvised explosive device (IED), 1 calculator enabled with an IED, 1 battery, and a few connecting wires.

‘Search operations are still going on in the area of Arnas and Reasi Police is committed to neutralising any nefarious designs of anti-national elements,’ said Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

On April 17, police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a terrorist hideout in the Gursai top area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.