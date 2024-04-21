Several bogies of goods train derail in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Several bogies of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction. There is no immediate report of any causality or injury. After getting information about the derailment, officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

In a similar incident earlier, on March 18, four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station. The passenger trail derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer. However, no loss of life was reported in the derailment.