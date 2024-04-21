Simple tips to convert files into PDF on Android, iOS

Mumbai: Sharing files in PDF format is universally accepted. Most government or private institutes and organisations want documents in PDF format. It is easy to convert a documents into PDF format.

A step-by-step guide on how to convert a file into PDF using a mobile app on Android or iOS:

For Android:

Adobe Acrobat Reader: This app can convert files such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and images into PDF.

WPS Office: This app is a suite of productivity tools that includes a PDF converter.

Microsoft Word: You can save a file as PDF without making any changes to the original document using this app.

For iPhone:

iLovePDF Mobile App: This app offers a variety of PDF tools, including a file-to- PDF converter. It can convert images, Word documents, and more to PDF.

UPDF: This app allows you to convert multiple photos or a single file to PDF.

Pages App: The in-built Pages app on your iPhone can also convert files into PDFs. You need to open a document or an image in the Pages app and then convert it into PDF using the Export option.

You can also use a website on your mobile browser to convert files into PDFs. Here are the steps to follow:

Open a web browser on your phone or tablet.

Search for ‘file to PDF converter’ or a similar term.

Choose a reputable website, such as iLovePDF.

Upload the file you want to convert.

Select your desired output format (PDF) and any other conversion options.

Download the converted PDF file.