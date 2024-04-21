Use these Ayurvedic remedies to reduce period pain

Many women experience menstrual cramps during their period cycle. Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during your period. They’re some of the most common, annoying parts of period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Following some simple Ayurvedic remedies will reduce period pain:

Sip on teas: All of these warm and soothing teas will help ease your cramps. Sip chamomile or ginger tea or carom (ajwaim tea).

Apply warmth on affected areas: Applying a hot water bottle is the most well-known period-comfort remedy. Applying heat on lower abdomen during periods helps relax contracting muscles in the uterus.

Get plenty of sunlight: Sunlight as the source if Vitamin D, which reduces the production of prostaglandins responsible for causing cramps, she said.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water is very important during menses as it helps with issues like bloating. Make a pitcher of mint water to drink throughout the day.

Practice yoga: Yoga is the perfect solution as it can increase circulation around the pelvic region and release endorphins to counteract the prostaglandins (hormone-like substances that cause the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation).