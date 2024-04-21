Vivo launches Y200i: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched its ‘Y200i’ in China. Vivo Y200i price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). Customers can also purchase a 12GB+512GB model that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500). It is offered in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200i runs on Android 14, with the company’s OriginOS 4 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

This handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y200i is equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.