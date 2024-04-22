11 polling booths in Manipur witness re-polling following Phase 1 violence

Re-polling is underway at 11 polling booths in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency in Manipur following incidents of violence during Phase 1 of the elections. The Election Commission declared the previous voting null and void due to gunfire and clashes, prompting the re-election on April 22.

The re-election is taking place at specific polling stations across Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Uripok, and Konthoujam areas, as ordered by Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer. The Election Commission invoked relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to schedule fresh polls from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Despite the turmoil, Manipur recorded a 72% voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections. However, incidents of shooting, intimidation, and damage to EVMs were reported, leading to accusations of booth grabbing. The Congress party demanded a recount at 47 polling stations, alleging manipulation of votes and booth capturing. They specifically called for repolling in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 in Outer Manipur constituencies.