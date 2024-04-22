Accused arrested after robbery at film director Joshiy’s Kochi residence

Kochi police have arrested Mohammad Irshad, the suspect behind the robbery at film director Joshiy’s residence. Irshad, a native of Bihar, was apprehended by Karnataka police in Udupi. They also recovered the stolen gold and diamond ornaments valued at Rs 1 crore. The accused will soon be brought back to Kerala to face charges related to the burglary.

The robbery occurred at Joshiy’s house in Panampally Nagar, where valuable jewellery was stolen from the director’s bedroom. CCTV footage helped identify the suspect, who allegedly randomly targeted the residence after parking his car at a distance. Kerala police, aided by technology, traced Irshad’s involvement in other criminal activities across multiple states, making him a wanted individual.

Joshiy and his family were present at the time of the burglary, and they promptly reported the incident to the authorities. The police swiftly responded to the call and initiated an investigation. The recovery of CCTV visuals and other evidence played a crucial role in apprehending the accused and facilitating the retrieval of the stolen items.