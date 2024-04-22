BJP accuses Congress of character assassination against Kangana Ranaut

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has lodged a complaint against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club, accusing them of tarnishing the image of Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, by using stills from her films. The BJP has called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take legal action against the parties for their alleged use of objectionable language and imagery on social media platforms. In their complaint, the BJP cited several instances where Congress-affiliated groups purportedly attempted to assassinate Kangana’s character online, violating various laws including the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act.

The complaint filed by BJP’s state media in-charge Karan Nanda outlined multiple instances of what they deemed as serious violations of legal and ethical standards by Congress leaders. They argued that such behavior not only undermines Kangana’s dignity as a woman but also constitutes a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP emphasized that the Congress has a history of such misconduct, pointing out previous instances where derogatory remarks were made against Kangana, including comments by Congress Spokesperson Supriya Srinate upon her nomination as a BJP candidate.

Highlighting the reach of the derogatory content, the BJP noted that the page of the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club, where a controversial post about Kangana was made, has a significant following of 10,000 followers. The party urged the ECI to take serious action against what they called the Congress’ “irresponsible” behavior, emphasizing the need to address what they perceive as a dangerous pattern of misconduct by the opposition party.