Boat launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boat Storm Call 3 smartwatch has been launched in India. The Boat Storm Call 3 is listed on the official Boat India site for Rs. 1,099. It is offered in several strap colour options – Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Dark Blue, and Olive Green. A fifth Silver Metal variant is priced at Rs. 1,249. The watch is also available for purchase on Flipkart with the different options marked at Rs. 1,588 and Rs. 1,694, respectively.

The Boat Storm Call 3 sports a 1.83-inch rectangular display with 240 x 296 pixels resolution and 550 nits of brightness. The screen also supports the Wake gesture. The watch allows users to customise watch faces using different photos, designs, or themes.

It is equipped with an Emergency SOS mode which helps send alerts to the users preset emergency contacts. Users need to long press the watch button for three to five seconds and the emergency contact will receive a call and an SMS with the users’ location.

Alongside heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep cycle trackers, the Boat Storm Call 3 is also equipped with more than 700 pre-installed activity modes. All health and fitness-related data can be synchronised and tracked through the Boat Crest application on the users’ phone. It also comes with a sedentary alert feature.

The Boat Storm Call 3 packs a 230mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. It runs on Crest+ OS and has an inbuilt navigation system that can be used in tandem with the Boat Crest app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with Bluetooth calling.