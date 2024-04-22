Border districts of Tamil Nadu on alert following bird flu outbreak

Border districts neighboring Tamil Nadu and Kerala have heightened their vigilance following the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in Alappuzha. Health and Animal Husbandry Departments are closely monitoring twelve checkpoints, including Anaikatti, Gopalapuram, and Walayar, as well as various locations in Kanyakumari and Theni districts. Stringent measures include 24-hour surveillance of vehicles, with thorough inspections and disinfection procedures before permitting passage. Kerala’s Health Department has assured the public of comprehensive efforts to contain the spread, urging prompt reporting of any suspected cases.

Special checkpoints have been set up along the borders of Theni district, where areas like Bodimettu and Kumily are under scrutiny. Traditional trade routes between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for commodities like vegetables and livestock products are under particular focus. In response to the outbreak, Kerala has culled 21,000 ducks in the affected panchayats of Edathua and Cheruthana in Alappuzha. Restrictions have been imposed on the transportation and sale of birds and related products in the affected areas.

The affected panchayats have been designated as flu-affected zones, with a ban on bird transportation and the sale of eggs and feeds. The outbreak was prompted by a significant number of duck deaths, leading to testing that confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus. Samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for confirmation, resulting in the implementation of swift containment measures in the affected regions.