Delhi HC rejects PIL for Kejriwal’s bail imposes fine

Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking special interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases and fined the petitioner Rs 75,000. The court, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, stated its inability to grant extraordinary interim bail to a high-ranking official facing ongoing criminal charges, emphasizing that Kejriwal’s custody is based on judicial orders, with legal challenges addressed by the Supreme Court.

Emphasizing legal equality, the court affirmed that the law applies uniformly to all individuals, regardless of their position. Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding Kejriwal’s health status, refuting claims of insulin denial by stating that he was under insulin treatment for diabetes.

In a related development, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea seeking direction for insulin administration and permission for daily 15-minute video conferencing sessions with doctors to address his acute diabetes. Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED on March 21, related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, led to his judicial custody extension until April 23. The ED has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary beneficiary of proceeds of crime from the purported liquor scam.