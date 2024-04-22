District Police Chief to be transferred amid Thrissur Pooram restrictions

Controversy erupts over police restrictions at Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s renowned cultural event, just days before the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Criticism mounts against the state government for implementing stringent crowd management measures during the festival on April 19 and 20.

In response to the backlash, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directs the transfer of Thrissur Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok and Assistant Commissioner K Sudarsan, with the Election Commission’s approval. Additionally, Kerala Police Chief Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb is instructed to conduct an inquiry into the police’s handling of the situation and submit a report within a week.

The festival faced disruptions as police barricaded entry points to the Swaraj round and obstructed the Thiruvambady procession. Several events had to be abruptly halted due to the crowd management restrictions, and the fireworks display, typically held in the early hours of April 20, was conducted in broad daylight for the first time in the festival’s history. The government’s swift action against Commissioner Ankit Asokan followed the circulation of videos depicting him obstructing the entry of mahouts and individuals carrying ceremonial items for the festival.