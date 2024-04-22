Dubai Crown Prince orders early payment of salaries

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has ordered early payment of salaries to government employees. The salaries have been directed to be paid on Tuesday, April 23. The decision was taken due to the heavy floods that hit the emirate on Tuesday, April 16.

The decision includes:

Dubai government employees

Military personnel and military retirees

Social assistance holders affiliated with the Dubai government

This decision reflects the Crown Prince’s commitment to supporting employees and their families, amidst the extreme weather conditions faced by the country. The early disbursement is aimed at helping employees manage their family needs and ensuring their well-being during the current period.

Earlier on Saturday, the Royal approved a series of initiatives and measures to urgently mitigate the impact of the severe weather in the emirate.