Eating these foods will help manage PCOS symptoms

Polycystic ovary syndrome ( PCOS) is a medical condition. It affects women during their reproductive ages. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is the commonest cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility. There is no cure for PCOS, however, symptoms can be managed effectively with diet and lifestyle changes.

These foods will help you control PCOS symptoms:

1. Low GI foods

A low GI diet does not cause insulin levels to rise. Studies have highlighted that a low GI diet helps with weight loss, decreases total body fat and shrinks waist circumference in those with PCOS. It also helps promote hormonal balance. Whole grains, nuts, legumes, seeds, fruits and vegetables are a few low-GI foods.

2. High protein foods

Proteins also help maintain a healthy weight and improve blood sugar levels. Women with PCOS can consume a protein-rich diet to maintain a healthy weight.

3. High fibre foods

Fibre helps manage blood sugars and promotes gut health. Most whole foods are good sources of fibre. Add fibre-rich foods to your diet for better digestion and a healthy weight.

4. Spices

Several Indian spices help promote hormonal balance. Some of these particularly can also decrease inflammation. Those with PCOS must add cinnamon and turmeric to their diets.

5. Anti-inflammatory foods

Increased inflammation is also a consequence of PCOS. Therefore, adding foods with anti-inflammatory properties might help. Some of these include berries, fatty fish, leafy greens and more.