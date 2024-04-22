Global Village in Dubai announces free entry for children: Details

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced announces free entry for children 12 and under. Children aged below 12 years will get free entry to the multicultural park until the end of season 28.

Global Village will close for the season on April 28 after six months. It will be back for its next season in October.

For the current season, the park has two types of tickets: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Dh22.50 for Value; and Dh27 for Any Day if booked online or via the app.

Also Read: EPFO adds 15.48 lakh net members in February 2024

Tickets are usually free for children under the age of three, senior citizens aged 65 and over and people of determination.