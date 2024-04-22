Gulf country launches Hindi radio broadcast

Kuwait City: Kuwait on Monday started its first-ever Hindi language radio broadcast. The Hindi programme will be available on Kuwait radio on frequencies FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday evening, from 8:30 to 9 pm (local time).

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait lauded Kuwait’s Ministry of Information for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio. ‘First ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait! Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024, a step that will further strengthen India-Kuwait,’ said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Around 1 million Indian nationals lives in Kuwait. Indians are the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Professionals like engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects; technicians and nurses; retail traders and businessmen reside in Kuwait.

India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait, and until 1961, the Indian rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.