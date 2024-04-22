Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find carcinogens in 2 masala powders

Hong Kong’s food regulatory authority has flagged four products from renowned Indian spice brands MDH and Everest for containing carcinogenic substances. Singapore has responded by recalling Everest fish curry masala due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing agent.

The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong discovered ethylene oxide in three MDH products—curry powder, mixed masala powder, and sambhar masala—and Everest Fish Curry Masala. Ethylene oxide is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The affected vendors have been notified to halt sales and remove the products from shelves. In Singapore, distributors/importers have been instructed to initiate comprehensive recalls of the implicated products.

This isn’t the first time these Indian companies faced such issues. Previously, the US FDA had requested Everest Food Products to recall items found positive for Salmonella. Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based liver doctor, expressed concern over the lack of action from Indian regulators and stressed the need for citizen science to ensure accountability.