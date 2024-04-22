India’s Priyanka Goswami-Akshdeep Singh secure marathon race walk mixed relay quota for Paris 2024 Olympics

Antalya: India’s Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh have secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for the country in the marathon race walk mixed relay event.The Indian duo got the berth after finishing 18th at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 2024 in Antalya Turkiye. Akashdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami clocked 3:05:03 to make the cut.

Top 22 teams from the Worlds had a chance to win the Olympic spot. The event was won by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti of Italy, who won the gold medal with a timing of 2:56:45.This is also the duo’s personal best timing.They were followed by Japan’s Koki Ikeda and Kumiko Okada, who clocked their personal best time of 2:57:04.The bronze was taken by the Spanish duo of Alvaro Martin and Laura Garcia-Caro, who finished the race in 2:57:47.

The event is held in the relay format with teams, composed of one male and one female athlete, covering the full marathon distance of 42.195km in the following breakup – an initial 12.195km for the man, the next 10km for the woman, another 10km for the man and the woman covering the final 10km to the finish line.

The marathon mixed relay event will be making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.