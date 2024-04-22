Intensive search conducted by police following bomb threat at hotel

Authorities sprang into action after receiving an anonymous letter at the Jalahalli police station, which claimed the presence of a bomb near Kadamba Hotel close to the HMT ground. Responding swiftly, the Jalahalli police mobilized and rushed to the reported location to assess the situation. Upon arrival, they deployed a bomb squad and conducted thorough inspections with trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

Around 11:45 am, the police arrived at the hotel premises and closed down operations following a bomb threat reported in an anonymous letter. With an urgent need to address the potential threat, authorities evacuated the premises promptly and appealed to everyone present to cooperate fully with their efforts. Notably, a baby shower celebration was underway at the hotel when the threat emerged, and guests were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Prioritizing the immediate safety of guests and staff, all activities within the hotel were suspended until further notice. Cooperation from those present was paramount to ensuring a swift and safe resolution. This incident occurred in the wake of recent arrests made in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is actively seeking information on the alleged online handler known as ‘Colonel.’ The blast, which occurred on March 1 during lunch hour, led to injuries of nine individuals, prompting a comprehensive manhunt by Bengaluru City Police using AI technology and partial facial images of the suspected perpetrator from extensive CCTV footage.