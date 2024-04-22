Manjummel Boys’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar; more details

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the digital premiere of the Malayalam survival thriller “Manjummel Boys.” The film, written and directed by Chidambaram, debuted in theaters on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, receiving widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike. It quickly became the highest-grossing Malayalam film, earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the previous record set by “2018,” India’s official entry to the 2024 Academy Awards.

The streaming platform shared the news of the movie’s premiere on Saturday evening, promising to announce the release date on the platform at a later time. Titled “Manjummel Boys,” the film is based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films. It follows a group of friends from the small town of Manjummel near Kochi as they embark on a vacation to Kodaikanal.

The ensemble cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. The movie promises an engaging narrative centered around the adventures and challenges faced by the group during their trip.