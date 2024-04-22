MHA launches ‘Pratibimb’; know more about it

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced a new tool named ‘Pratibimb’ to combat cybercrime, developed by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). This software is designed to assist law enforcement agencies, including state police forces, in mapping cybercriminals in real-time and dismantling their networks. ‘Pratibimb’ offers a significant advantage by displaying mobile numbers associated with cybercrimes across India on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map, allowing authorities to pinpoint the exact locations of criminal activities.

Since its recent launch, ‘Pratibimb’ has facilitated the monitoring of cybercriminals, although these individuals often change locations to evade detection, posing a challenge to tracking efforts. Notably, focused efforts have been directed towards identified cybercrime hotspots in Haryana and Jharkhand, resulting in a significant operation by Haryana police. In this operation, 42 cybercriminals were apprehended in Nuh, Mewat, and various items, including cell phones, fake Aadhaar cards, SIM cards, cash, and ATM cards, were seized.

Furthermore, I4C has successfully identified fraudsters involved in manipulating fantasy cricket betting games, exploiting live matches to gain an advantage in fantasy team selections. With its advanced capabilities, ‘Pratibimb’ is expected to enhance the efforts of police officials in tackling cybercrime nationwide. The MHA has instructed central agencies to take targeted actions against identified cybercriminal hotspots, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity and public safety.