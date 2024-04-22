Repolling at 11 Manipur booths sees 37.54% voter turnout by 11 am

Fresh polling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency saw a voter turnout of 37.54% by 11 am, officials confirmed on Monday. The Election Commission had ordered the repolling after declaring the voting conducted at these stations on April 19 as invalid.

Despite concerns stemming from previous incidents, voters turned out early in the morning to cast their ballots without any reports of violence or disturbances. The decision for the repolling came after incidents of riot-like situations, including firing, intimidation, and destruction of EVMs, were reported during the previous voting.

The repolling process commenced at 7 am, with authorities ensuring strict security measures to maintain peace and order during the voting process. Manipur, a conflict-affected state, had witnessed a 72% voter turnout in both its Lok Sabha constituencies during the previous voting on Friday, amid reports of various irregularities and disturbances.