Samsung offers free display replacement for these smartphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading mobile brand in the country, Samsung has announced free screen replacement for select Galaxy phones. The offer is announced for smartphones that are facing a green line display issue. Under this free display replacement programme, the company will replace the displays on affected phones free of cost.

The issue seems to have majorly affected the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 models with super AMOLED displays and caused a permanent vertical green line to appear on the screen.

Also Read: Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro first sale in India today: Price, Specifications and offer

Samsung India has been providing free display replacements for select models since last year. This provision was already available for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, it has expanded the list of supported models to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Users can book for an appointment for a replacement service at a Samsung Service Center until April 30. Affected users will be reportedly offered a free battery and kit replacement.

This green line issue has been around since last year. While the exact reason for the issue remains uncertain, some users claim it could be a software glitch. Some other users are attributing the problem to potential hardware defects and intense usage.