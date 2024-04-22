SC denies accused’s request to cancel final report in Sharon murder case

Supreme Court dismisses Greeshma’s plea to cancel final report in the Parassala Sharon murder case, asserting that only the Station House Officer has the authority to file such a report. Earlier, the SC rejected a petition by the defendants, including Greeshma, to transfer the trial to a Tamil Nadu court, arguing that the crime falls under the jurisdiction of the Kerala court.

The defendants contend that the incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, warranting the trial to be conducted there. Advocate Sriram Parakkat represents Greeshma in the case, which is currently ongoing in the Neyyatikara Additional Sessions Court. Greeshma was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on September 25, following her arrest in connection with Sharon’s murder.

According to the prosecution, Greeshma allegedly conspired with her mother and uncle to poison Sharon after ending their romantic relationship. Sharon’s deteriorating health, attributed to the poisoned drink allegedly provided by Greeshma during a visit to her residence in Kanyakumari, ultimately led to his death on October 25.