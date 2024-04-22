SC permits abortion for 14-year-old rape survivor at 30 weeks

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court directed the immediate termination of the 28-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor. Overturning a previous ruling by the Bombay High Court that denied the termination, the apex court emphasized the critical nature of time in such cases, stating that every hour was crucial for the girl’s well-being.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading the court, cited the opinion of a medical board at Sion Hospital, which highlighted the potential negative impacts on the minor’s physical and mental health if the pregnancy were allowed to continue. Despite acknowledging some risks associated with the termination procedure, the court noted that the medical experts did not find any greater risk compared to carrying the pregnancy to full term. The responsibility for the medical termination procedure was entrusted to the Dean of Sion Hospital.

This case, scheduled as the top priority on Monday’s docket, was heard by a bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, as listed on the Supreme Court’s website. Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, provisions allow for termination up to 24 weeks, with exceptions made for vulnerable groups such as rape survivors, minors, and other special categories.