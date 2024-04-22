Schools in this UAE emirate allows to conduct hybrid classes from tomorrow

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have been allowed to choose the mode of teaching. The decision was taken into consideration the after-effects of the unstable conditions that hit the country earlier this week.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced that administrations of educational institutions may decide whether to adapt to in-person, remote, or hybrid form of teaching on Tuesday, April 23, until Thursday, April 25.

The decision takes into account the situation of parents, students and workers in educational institutions, who have been affected by the heavy rains and storm that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16.

Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has ordered early payment of salaries to government employees. The salaries have been directed to be paid on Tuesday, April 23. The decision was taken due to the heavy floods that hit the emirate on Tuesday, April 16.