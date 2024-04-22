Season 3 of ‘Undekhi’ set for SonyLIV release in May

SonyLIV has revealed that the third season of their hit series “Undekhi” is scheduled to premiere on May 10. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the thriller series boasts a talented cast including Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola, and Shivangi Singh, among others.

The trailer for “Undekhi” season three was unveiled by the streaming platform on Friday, along with the announcement of the release date. Set in Manali, the show revolves around a chilling crime that occurs one night, sparking a gripping pursuit between the culprits and those seeking justice.

With a storyline featuring family politics, buried mysteries, and a battle for supremacy, the new season promises intense drama and electrifying confrontations. Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Banijay Asia, the series also stars Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, and Ayn Zoya.